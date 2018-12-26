MUMBAI— The year 2018, opened doors of endless opportunities for makers to experiment with content. The revolution in consumption patterns not just challenged the Hindi general entertainment channels but also inspired them to re-invent themselves and present fresh identities.
From launching its first Live reality show for kids to introducing supernatural in a new style, &TV presented its ‘khaas andaaz’ (distinctive way) with not one but many pieces of content that were rolled out.
Having entertained the audience for three years with exciting content and characters, &TV presented a new channel ideology by saluting the spirit of every Indian who dons multiple personas, while also paying an ode to his desire to keep adding an ‘&’ to their lives.
A special feature was the big faces they brought on to the small screen. From bringing the favorite Punjabi pop sensation Guru Randhawa on a live reality show as a judge to introducing the modern-day mother-in-law with Jaya Prada in “Perfect Pati,” 2018 was a year of television debuts for &TV and a comeback on the medium for others. Neha Bhasin also made her entry as a judge with “Love Me India.” Joining the debut league was actress and former Miss Universe Lara Dutta, on “High Fever…Dance ka Naya Tevar.” The year also saw the return of Makarand Deshpande on television after 20 long years with “Vikram Betaal ki Rahasya Gaatha.”
“Laal Ishq” was a unique amalgamation of two different genres in romance and the supernatural. This was put together by not just one, but multiple storytellers (production houses) and every story had an inimitable supernatural touch of its own. Ending the year with a bang, &TV joined forces with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms to spook the viewers with an unconventional horror-mystery show in “Daayan.”
The nation’s favorite comedy show, “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai” completed a milestone of 1000 episode and continues to win hearts with their characters and amusing scenarios. Launched last year, the bold concept of “Meri Hanikarak Biwi” changed the stereotypes surrounding a man’s masculinity, by addressing a sensitive topic like vasectomy in a light-hearted yet enlightening manner. With a 5-year leap, the famous hate story of “Siddhivinayak” gradually turned into a beautiful love story that witnessed several ups and downs.
While the tales of Lord Krishna as Kanha in “Paramavtar Shri Krishna” continued to be the most loved amongst the viewers, “Agnifera” manages to keep the viewers engaged with a 20-year leap.
&TV is also presenting the “Shaam Shaandar Party,” which will witness a bevy of loved faces from telly-town in sparkling performances.
