MUMBAI—Sony SAB’s “Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga” has taken its audiences through the magical world of Baghdad. The show is set to bring some twists and shocking revelations.
As the people of Baghdad are troubled by the presence of a bad genie, Ammi (Smita Bansal) takes it on to herself to find and destroy him. Unaware that her own adopted son Ginu (Raashul Tandon) is a genie as well, Ammi forms and leads a committee to end the bad one.
On the other hand, the agitated genie of the Ring (Pranit Bhatt) threatens to destroy Ginu and his family. Aladdin then promises to save Ginu from him and decides to train him with the help of Omar Chacha. However, Bulbul Chacha, a scientist, has come to the rescue with a solution to destroy the genie of the Ring. Will Ammi come to know Ginu’s truth or will Aladdin save him from being exposed?
Siddharth Nigam, essaying the role of Aladdin said, “With Aladdin being Kala Chor (the black thief) as well, he has a lot at stake. He is also in a dilemma with Meher coming into his life and Ginu being in trouble, which has created confusion. As Aladdin tries to save his brother Ginu, it will be compelling for the viewers as they see Aladdin landing into a lot of troubles of his own.”
Bansal, essaying the role of Ammi, said, “The coming episodes are going to bring some huge revelations for our viewers, leaving them shocked.” Tandon, essaying the role of Ginu. said, “It is going to be interesting for the viewers to watch how situations change.”
