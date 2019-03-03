MUMBAI— Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s historical mega-series “Chandragupta Maurya” gears up for one of the biggest war sequence in the history of television starting next week.
Two actors that have an interesting thing in common – Sourabh Raaj Jain and Tarun Khanna – are at warring ends as King Dhananand and Chanakya respectively. And what is that? Well, they have both been loved for their portrayal of Mahadev in earlier shows!
While Jain, after a massive fan following as Lord Vishnu, donned the avatar of Mahadev in “Mahakali,” Khanna played Mahadev in “Shani.” And now, the two will be seen at loggerheads in “Chandragupta Maurya!” That too, in the week beginning with Mahashivratri! While the two actors share a great camaraderie off-screen, it will be a double whammy for fans to watch their favorite on-screen Mahadevs share screen space together, though not as Mahadevs!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.