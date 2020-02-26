MUMBAI — This 5-episode series was released on Dice Media’s Facebook and YouTube channels, starting Feb. 22.
Dice Media, Pocket Aces’ long-form storytelling channel, present this story starring Indian millennial heartthrob Ayush Mehra with Sarah Hashmi and Anshul Chauhan in lead roles. “Operation MBBS” chronicles the lives of three first-year students, who enter one of India’s best medical colleges.
With contrasting personalities, starry dreams and approach towards life and the future profession, the trio seems to be caught in the web of challenges and pressures to survive the struggles of becoming doctors. How they become each other’s confidantes, recognize the value of their profession and together navigate the never-ending maze of succeeding in their determination to save lives, is what forms the crux of “Operation MBBS.”
Mehra said, “Please do watch it, as it’s made with loads of love and I am sure you will enjoy watching it as much as I loved shooting for it. Movies on experiences and hardships of engineering students are pretty common, but this is the first time a show will explore the trials and challenges of medical students. This is a must-watch for all students and parents, and those who have enjoyed their college lives, will definitely resonate with this.”
Hashmi added, “The response to the trailer has been extremely overwhelming and I would like to thank our viewers for that. “Operation MBBS” is a story of every student, be it medical or in any other field. We are so excited about sharing this story with you. Can’t wait for you all to relate to it and watch all the episodes.”
Chauhan says, “This series will definitely take you back to your college days where you made great friendships, and to the fun you had; being carefree, being honest and being a true friend to someone. It may be about studying medicine but there is no way you won’t relate to it. After you finish watching it, you might even end up calling one of your long-lost friends from college. Let's celebrate our college life and friendship!”
With a mission to solve boredom for the 400+ million Indians online, Pocket Aces is India’s leading digital entertainment company focused on mobile video. The company operates three socially-distributed content channels: FilterCopy (short videos), Dice Media (long-form videos), and Gobble (food and lifestyle videos) as well as a direct-to-consumer platform, Loco (a live and interactive e-sports App).
