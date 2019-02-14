MUMBAI— Here are television actors across Sony, SAB TV, Zee and &TV talking about Valentine’s Day:
Bijal Joshi who essays Bindu Desai in “Ladies Special”:
“Valentine’s Day is meant to be celebrated with your loved ones and to cherish all the happy moments together. If you ask me, this day is dedicated to my family, especially my parents who I love the most in this world. This year I am also planning to celebrate with some special people – the kids at the orphanage near my place. The love that they give you is unmatched.”
Sahil Chaddha who essays Viraaj in “Ladies Special”:
“Love is a pure feeling that should be felt and celebrated daily. It could be with anyone – parents, siblings or spouse. And I believe in enjoying each day with the people I love. I have a memory from my college days that I will always remember. Everyone used to come dressed in red clothes and the entire campus looked like a sea in red.”
Girija Oak who essays Meghna in “Ladies Special”:
“My real-life husband, Suhrud, believes that these fancy days are just a business strategy, so he doesn’t buy me any gifts. This year, I have decided to satisfy my materialistic self by asking my onscreen husband Mandar for a gift, and I’m sure to receive one because he is very scared of me as opposed to Suhrud! Also, there is this one memory of Valentine’s Day from the year when I was shooting ‘Taare Zameen Par.’ Whenever someone asked me what were my plans for Valentine’s, I used to reply that I am going to spend it with Aamir Khan. The number of jaws that dropped back then, I will never forget.”
Namish Taneja who essays Samar in “Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo”:
“Valentine’s is all about love and spending time with your loved ones. The two people I love the most in this world are my mother and father, and I would like to spend this day with them. I plan to do everything possible to make them feel special. Also, since I am working this Valentine’s Day, I will also celebrate this day with the cast and crew on the sets as they deserve all the love.”
Ruslaan Mumtaz who essays Dhruv Raichand in “Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo”:
“Valentine’s Day is all about love, and I love my work. My wife and I had to cancel our Maldivian outing as I am going to be shooting that day. We plan to make it up by going to dinner. For those who don’t know, I got married on Valentine’s Day. I still remember I was working a night shift and my shoot got over at 10 am, and I had to reach the court at 12 noon. I finished the shoot and headed straight to court, sleeping on my way, and I still remember I was continuously dreaming about getting married to my wife in my subconscious state. It was a beautiful experience.”
Ashi Singh who essays Naina in “Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hain”:
“I believe that Valentine’s Day is to spread love. Like every other year, this year too I will be spending it with my family and friends. Last year I made a card for my mother. This year it might be a dinner with my family.”
Randeep Rai who essays Sameer in “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai”:
“I don’t believe in the Valentine’s Day concept, because there shouldn’t be one day dedicated to express your love. But yes, I would surely want to spend the day with my close friends. Though we will be busy shooting for my on-screen wedding sequence, I’ll try squeezing out time for my friends. And, in terms of Sameer and Naina, they are each other’s forever Valentines. They don’t need a day and moreover. during the 90’s in which era the story is based, Valentine’s Day was not so celebrated.”
Paridhi Sharma who essays Babita in “Patiala Babes”:
“I don’t think there should be just one specific day where you celebrate love with your better half. This day can be celebrated each and every day by showing respect, love and compassion towards each other. I also believe that Valentine’s Day is not just for people who are romantically involved. This day is for every relationship which is based on love and care.”
Akanksha Puri who essays Goddess Parvati in “Vighnaharta Ganesh”:
“I believe love should be celebrated every moment of every day and not restricted to one day in a year. If you have someone to love you every day, it feels like a Valentine. Having said that, this year’s Valentine’s Day is special for me as my love, Paras has given me a gift already. He got my name inked on his wrist, and I am feeling on top of the world. I believe it is only the blessings of Vighnaharta Ganesh that I have him in my life.”
Karanvir Sharma, who plays Arjun in “Mangalam Dangalam”:
“I feel Valentine’s Day is overrated. If you have someone special in your life, you will make sure every day counts and not just one special day. My perception of Valentine’s Day has itself changed over the years. However, I would like to share one of the best Valentine’s Day memories. It’s not a trend, but I generally like going out for coffee on a first date. So, this date went really well as we connected immediately and spoke for hours. However, I noticed that she had never even sipped her drink and I casually asked if there was a problem with the drink. To this, she replied that my company was better than the coffee and even offered to pay the entire bill. When I insisted she should not, she asked, ‘Why can’t a girl pay for her own drink? Is there a rule?’ This was something truly memorable one for me.
Manisha Rawat, who essays Rumi in “Mangalam Dangalam”:
“Valentine’s Day is an international event, a day that celebrates the feeling of love. However, for me, every single day is Valentine’s Day as there is only one joy in life and that is to love and be loved. I strongly believe in spreading love and positive vibes every single day. I like spending this day with my family, and I cook something special for them to make them feel special. One of my happiest memories of Valentine’s Day is when my best friend and I spent our entire pocket money on distributing chocolates to poor kids.”
Akshita Mudgal, who essays Gayatri in “Bhakharwadi”:
“Valentine’s Day for me is the day when you can truly express your feelings for someone. It can be your friend, family or anyone. I usually spend my Valentine’s Day with my mom as we both are each other’s Valentine’s on this day, and we gift each other things and also go out for dinner. In fact, we celebrate the entire Valentine’s week together. Once, I was returning from a shoot, and as I entered my room, it was full of flowers, balloons and very cute decorations. This was all done by my mom and my sister, and I felt really special and pampered. This gesture was extremely impressive and is till date my favorite memory of Valentine’s Day.”
Nikhil Khurana, who plays Pancham in “Jijaji Chhat Per Hain”:
“I consider Valentine’s Day a day you celebrate with the people you love, whether it is your mother, girlfriend, wife, sister, kids or anyone else. It’s basically about sharing love with someone. I haven’t dated someone for a long time, but if I did, I would gift her something, take her out for dinner and would just spend the day together.”
Nishant Singh Malkani, who essays Akshat Jindal in “Guddan…Tumse Na Ho Paega”:
“Valentine's Day for me is a day of love and friendship. I plan to celebrate this Valentine's Day with all my close friends who light up my life with their presence, and are my support system.”
Sambhabana Mohanty who essays Poorva Mishra in “Rajaa Betaa”:
“I don’t believe that there should be a particular day to celebrate love. It should be celebrated every day and not just with your special someone, but with everyone that matters to you. So, for those who believe in it, celebrate the day but don't forget to spread love every day.”
Rrahul Sudhir who essays Vedant Tripathi in “Rajaa Betaa”:
“I would like to wish everyone a very Happy Valentine’s Day and this year do not forget to love and pamper yourself! Go out and indulge in things you love doing the most because I believe only if you love yourself, you’ll be able to love someone else wholeheartedly.”
Kanika Mann, who essays Guddan in “Guddan… Tumse Na Ho Paega”:
“Love for me is a very strong emotion and it should not be limited to your significant other. On this day, I would like to wish all my friends and family, a very Happy Valentine's Day. Spread love; the world needs more of that.”
Garima Singh Rathore, who essays Siya in “Manmohini”:
“On Valentine’s Day this year, I plan to take to Instagram and interact with my fans while answering all their lovely questions. Moreover, I am planning to buy an outfit for my mom and plan a surprise visit to Siddhivinayak Temple as it’s her birthday too. To make the day even more special for her, I am going to take her out for dinner with the entire team of my show.”
Reyhna Pandit, who essays Mohini in “Manmohini”:
“The feel everywhere on Valentine’s Day is just so beautiful. The entire town gets painted in all shades of red. There are balloons and flowers everywhere. But, honestly, for me, it is just another day. I want to celebrate Valentine’s Day whenever I want to and not just on one specific day. This year, I am going to be working and shooting.”
Ankit Siwach who essays Ram in “Manmohini”:
“For me, Valentine’s Day is just another day that comes a day after 13th February and a day before 15th! Jokes apart, I wish to ask if we really need a specific day to spread love when you can do that every single day? Love without hesitation and limitations.”
Sehban Azim who essays Malhar Rane in “Tujhse Hai Raabta”:
“I believe in celebrating love every day. It is a pure feeling, and we must value every relationship that we share and shower immense love.”
Adnan Khan who essays Kabeer in “Ishq Subhan Allah”:
“A famous person once said that there is only one source of happiness in life—to love and be loved and I am a strong believer in that. Rather than just making it a day of romanticism, make it a day of spreading love and cheer to anyone and everyone that you hold special in your life. Lastly, I would like to wish all a very happy and love-filled Valentine’s Day.”
Eisha Singh, who essays Zara in “Ishq Subhan Allah”:
“For me, Valentine's day has always been about spending some quality time with my mother. I always celebrate this day with her, and we go for a long drive and have wonderful conversations. She will always be my only Valentine.”
Vrushika Mehta who essays Asmita in “Yeh Teri Galiyaan”:
“I want to share a very funny memory associated with the day. Back in college, a guy proposed to me on Valentine’s Day. He approached me after his friends prodded him to take the first step. But, before he could even utter a word, I rejected him. While I laugh over it now, it was very embarrassing for both of us then. But we still continue to be friends and have a good laugh over the incident whenever we meet.”
Avinash Sachdev who essays Madhav Thakur in “Main Bhi Ardhangini”:
“The idea of just having one day devoted to love is beyond me, because if you really love someone, one day is far less to show them how much they mean to you. This is the reason I have never celebrated Valentine’s Day and do not plan on doing so even this year.”
Tinaa Dattaa who essays Jhanvi Morya in “Daayan”:
“For me, the emotion of love is eternal and unconditional, just one day dedicated to love is unfair. However, I am single and completely focused on my work, so this year my work is my Valentine!”
Deepshikha Nagpal who essays Nilambari in “Main Bhi Ardhangini”:
“I have never been a believer of Valentine’s Day and always kept it to a low-key outing or small dinner with my family. With most of time spent shooting in Jaipur, I stay away from my kids and much to my dismay I miss the daily adventures of their life. On this day, very unusually, my kids have decided to take me out on a fun date in Mumbai followed by lunch at one of our favorite places. Spending each minute with them brightens my day, and I am looking forward to spending some quality time with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.