MUMBAI — In honor of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, Amazon Prime Video launches the official teaser of the much-awaited untold story of freedom fighter Udham Singh. The film is titled “Sardar Udham.”
Starring Vicky Kaushal in and as Sardar Udham and directed by Shoojit Sircar, this Amazon Original Movie is produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works. Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar (as Bhagat Singh) co-star. Ajay-Atul score music.
Amazon launched the teaser of the film, which is co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and releases during Dussehra week Oct. 16.
The teaser opens with the protagonist meticulously piecing together a document. The focus shifts to a stack of passports, each reflecting a different name – Ude Singh, Frank Brazil, Sher Singh, to the latest one with Udham Singh being scrawled across it, being added to the pile.
Zooming into a picture of Vicky Kaushal who essays the character of Sardar Udham Singh in the end, the teaser video sets the tone for an intriguing and engrossing tale of a patriot with many aliases but with a single mission in life – to avenge India’s most gruesome tragedy—the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Chronicling the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, the film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire.
