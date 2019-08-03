MUMBAI—Sony Entertainment Television’s “Vighnaharta Ganesh” has made its mark with the viewers. So it is no surprise that the show has completed the milestone of 500 episodes and the team decided to celebrate it in a traditional way by doing Ganpati Pooja.
The show recently finished with the track of 19 avatars of Shiva and is progressing towards depicting the three avatars of Ganesh. The entire cast was seen celebrating as the day commenced with Ganpati Pooja and everyone gathered for the Aarti. The team stressed that this is just a small journey and they hope to stand there one day completing 2000 episodes.
Malkhan Singh aka Shiva said, “It feels great that the show has been able to get so much love from the audience, and I would like to thank everyone for their support. This milestone feels big, but as we shot together, it never felt like it has been so long. There is a great bonding among all the actors and the crew, and we are doing our best to deliver a world-class show to the audience.”
Akanksha Puri, aka Parvati added, “We share a great bond among ourselves and the cast and crew has now become a family. The show has achieved a big honor of completing 500 episodes, and there wouldn’t be a better way to celebrate it than organizing a Ganpati Pooja.” She reiterated that for them, it is just a start, and they see a long journey ahead.
Producer Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Entertainment, said, “I am humbled with the love and appreciation that this show has received from launch until now. I want to thank the entire team at Contiloe that has been working tirelessly on bringing the show alive. At Contiloe, our aim is to offer the most realistically depicted stories in a way that appeals to the audience, and completing 500 episodes today, I only hope that we continue to enthrall our viewers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.