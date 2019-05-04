MUMBAI—Producers Vikas Kapoor and Sarthak Kapoor present “Achanak Uss Roz,” claimed to be “full of the Navarasas (nine emotions)” under the banner of Daivida Pictures on Dangal TV from May 5. The one-hour weekend soap will have each episode will be based on a new story related to one of the Navarasas, which are Shringar (love/beauty), Hasya (laughter), Karuna (sorrow), Raudra (anger), Veera (heroism/courage), Bhayanaka (terror/fear), Bibhatsya (disgust), Adbhut (surprise/wonder) and Shantha (peace or tranquility).
The stories related to suspense, romance and rebirth have specifically been woven into these episodes to give a different experience to viewers. After her marriage, actress Shalini Kapoor is sharing screen space with her husband Rohit Sagar on this show.
Vikas Kapoor, who has carved out a niche in the film industry and is known for religious soaps, is the writer and producer. He has penned scripts for several super-hit soaps including “Om Namoh Shivay,” “Shri Ganesha,” “Shobha Somnath ki,” “Jai Santoshi Maa,” “Man Me Hai Vishwas” and “Sai Bhakton Ki Sacchi Kahania.” Besides this, he has written many books including “ Sai Ki Atmkatha” and “Kundalini Jagran.” He is also connected with viewers with his show, “Science in Hinduism,” on YouTube.
Kapoor said that this is new experiment will try to show the viewers something new and distinct. “Achanak Uss Roz” is directed by Rajiv Bhanot and Anand P. Kumar. Apara Mehta, Rudra Soni, K. K. Shukla, Twinkle Vasistha, Meet Mukhi and Ajay Mehra and others are essaying important roles.
