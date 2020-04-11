MUMBAI — Is she a seductive killer or innocent victim? Leading the change of how thrillers are perceived by viewers and making horror films a successful box- office venture, Vikram Bhatt has reigned in these genres across mediums – be it films or now edgy web series. Adding to his list of thrillers is the latest edge-of-the-seat whodunit – MX Original Series’ “Naked,” that is now live on leading streaming platform MX Player.
A porn star, a righteous officer, a high-profile murder case and a seductive suspect—this is the story of hotelier Rishabh Mehta’s murder. An honest cop, Suraj Kadam (Aryamann Seth), begins investigating the case and meets Natasha Kamra (Suparna Moitra), the prime suspect, who is also a porn star by profession. But are things the way they seem to be? Is Natasha guilty or not? Sometimes, the truth is nothing but just a naked illusion…
Commenting on the show, Bhatt said, “The series is a mix of thrill, sin, guile and trauma that will definitely leave you wanting more. Suparna and Aryamann share great chemistry and that takes the show to another level.”
Directed by Anupam Santosh Saroj, this 10-episodic series is exclusively live now on MX Player, so all episodes are free for watching.
