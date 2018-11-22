MUMBAI—One of the fittest actors on television, Vivek Dahiya couldn’t have received a better gift than what came on the sets of his current show “Qayamat Ki Raat” on Star Plus.
Dahiya recently “entered” the six-pack club and has flaunted his chiseled body, going shirtless in this supernatural fiction show. The actor enjoys a massive fan following, proved by the fact that a fan gifted him a full-body workout equipment that he has got fixed in his make-up room.
The actor said, “It is a thoughtful present, and a lot of effort must have gone into sending it across. It came in as a belated birthday gift from a fan. It’s already come in use, and I can utilize my breaks constructively by working out on it.”
‘I was always a fitness freak, but for a year I have been working twice as hard, and the results are satisfying, so there’s no stopping,” he added “I don’t miss my workouts a single day even if that means I have to hit the gym past midnight if we pack-up late. I’m usually relaxed on the sets or just catching up with my co-stars during breaks, so now this machine right in my make-up room will be a constant motivation and probably help around others who’re trying to get in shape. And now I can just go home and crash without having to rush to the gym.”
Dahiya was also injured recently on the sets of the show. “Yes, I had an accident on sets. After pack-up, I rushed to the hospital for stitches, and I am back to work today. I've been able to use the pain which I am going through in my scene because my character too is seen in pain. Hence my focus has become the pain rather than trying to forget about it!” We must say that is quite impressive!
