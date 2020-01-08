MUMBAI — Created and directed by National award-winning filmmaker Kabir Khan, “The Forgotten Army-Azaadi Ke Liye” will launch across 200 countries and territories Jan. 24.
The series marks the digital debut of Sunny Kaushal and the acting debut of Sharvari in lead roles, alongside Rohit Choudhary, Karanvir Malhotra, M.K Raina (as Kaushal’s older avatar), R. Badree, TJ Bhanu and Shruti Seth.
Based on true events, The Amazon Original Series traces the story of the brave soldiers from the Indian National Army who marched towards the capital with the war cry “Chalo Dilli” to win back their country from the British.
On the trailer launch of its first Indian Original releasing in 2020, Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “We have had a great run in 2019 and are delighted to open the New Year with one of our biggest shows till date. “The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye” is a story close to our hearts and one that Kabir has wanted to make for over 20 years.”
“It is the ultimate example of the engaging content we want to continue to create in India for Prime Video – compelling stories with world-class production values. We’re extremely proud to bring this show to our audiences and fittingly, on this Republic Day weekend. We are sure they will enjoy watching it,” he said.
Creator and director Kabir Khan said, “Being the first script I’ve ever written, ‘The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye’ is a project about which I am very passionate. It is a tale that is larger-than-life and bringing it to screen would not have been possible without the support and trust exhibited by Amazon Prime Video.”
“The journey of these soldiers of the INA is a story that needs to be told and it has taken several years of extensive research to gather fragmented memories of these incredibly brave men and women who fought so selflessly for India’s independence.”
Khan, whose work in Hindi cinema has been generally remarkable, adds, “The reaction to the teaser alone has been overwhelming and I hope the audience gives the same kind of love to the show as well. This project has been a labor of love – from custom-creating hundreds of bicycles from the 1940s, to recreating the Singapore of that era, to finding just the right cast to give life to these characters. Our only effort has been to truly represent the journey of these fiercely brave men and women to whom we owe our freedom.”
Sunny Kaushal said “ ‘The Forgotten Army’ is a compelling story of courageous young men and women who were an integral part of our freedom struggle. Marking my digital debut by playing a character of such bravery and valor has been a true privilege and an absolute honor. The brilliantly made series that is helmed by Kabir-sir will be loved by a wide spectrum of audiences - young and old alike.”
Sharvari added, “I am fortunate to be making my acting debut in a Kabir Khan directorial. It is a dream-come-true for me to have got an opportunity to learn from a visionary filmmaker like Kabir-sir. I’m grateful to him for believing in me and letting me express myself as an artiste through his vision.”
“The Forgotten Army” is the untold story of the forgotten young women and men who laid down their lives to ensure we live in a free India and their story needed to be told. The fact that it is releasing on a global platform like Amazon Prime Video will mean that this important chapter of India’s freedom struggle will reach audiences across the world,” said Sharvari.
The Indian National Army was forged out of the British defeat in Singapore during World War II, and was led by the charismatic Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and had the first-ever women infantry regiment anywhere in the world. While these soldiers (men and women) fought against all odds and against the British army to free India, their struggle and story somehow got lost and they became the forgotten army.
With the love story between two soldiers — Sodhi and Maya — at the heart of it, the series raises several questions about identity, independence and the idea of motherland and the cost of freedom: the freedom that we often take for granted but which cost countless lives and sacrifices.
In a first, the digital series has music by Pritam and background score by Julius Packiam, both leading names in their respective fields.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.