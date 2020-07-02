MUMBAI — It is a first-of-its-kind. A web series putting a spotlight on Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of Research and Analysis Wing, India’s intelligence agency, and its maneuvers in disputes with foreign nations will be showcased on a streaming platform.
The spy thriller web series is an adaptation of a 2014 book titled “Mission R&AW,” authored by former R&AW officer R.K. Yadav. The series will be produced by Bohra Bros, a banner that has produced over 35 movies, including the critically-acclaimed “Shahid” and “Gangs of Wasseypur.”
Confirming the development, Yadav said, “My book gives an insight into the professional acumen of Mr. Kao and how R&AW came into inception.” Yadav added that besides giving a detailed account of the little-known journey of Kao, his book also chronicles the 1962 war with China and the intelligence-gathering techniques adopted by R&AW.
“Kao told me that the US had proposed to Jawaharlal Nehru of a nuclear action against China in case conflict escalated in November 1962. Thereafter, Nehru rejected the Chinese proposal of a summit with them and demanded Chinese withdrawal beyond LAC, to which China had to concede. The disintegration of Pakistan in 1971 was a joint strategy of Kao and the late Field-Marshal Sam Manekshaw.”
Producer Sunil Bohra said, “To document the story of Mr R.N. Kao is by far my life’s most challenging and important project. Our team has been working on this project for the past two years. The book authored by Mr. Yadav gives an elaborate account of the founder and India’s intelligence agency.”
Bohra adds, “Having perused the details, we realized that it would be unfair to encapsulate the astounding story of Kao in merely two hours. Hence, we have decided to make a web series, so that justice can be done to the man of whom we, and our generations to come, should be proud. A team of experts will be roped in and the series will be shot in China, Bangladesh, Sikkim and USA.”
The thriller series will also capture the paradigm shift in the intelligence gathering by the agencies after the Sino-Indian war, the 1965 war with Pakistan and the role of R&AW in other international disputes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.