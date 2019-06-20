MUMBAI—Sony SAB’s romantic comedy "Jijaji Chhat Per Hain" will be finally revealing their biggest plot twist: Elaichi and Pancham, who have gone to great lengths to be together and hide their love affair from her father Murari, are finally making their dream come true.
Elaichi (Hiba Nawab), out of respect for her father, agrees to marry Pushpendra, an arranged alliance. Pancham (Nikhil Khurana) loses all hope until he gets together with Pintoo and Elaichi to tell Nani the truth about their love for each other. Nani supports the couple to the extent that she advises them to run away and get married. Elaichi and Pancham are taken aback with such a bold suggestion and Elaichi is now torn between her love and respect for her father. But will Murari ever accept their marriage?
Even though Elaichi was aware about Pancham’s bachelor status, she had acted uninformed about it while he continued pretending to be a married man. Through the year, mischievous that Elaichi is, she kept on troubling Pancham by putting him in hilarious situations. Having a soft spot for him, she would also rescue him later!
Eventually, when Pancham’s unmarried status was out in the open, they could express their true feelings and confess their love for each other. Now the time has arrived for their happily-ever-after, but with too many hurdles at home and with their relationship being a big secret, they have decided to get secretly married!
Khurana said, “I would like to take this moment to let our audience know that we are so grateful for the support and love they have given to the show.” Hiba Nawab added, “Elaichi’s life is about to change. She is so close to make her dream, to marry Pancham, true. It will be exciting for the viewers to witness the couple’s efforts to get Murari’s approval.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.