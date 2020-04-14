MUMBAI — Neel’s (Karan Jotwani) and Chahat’s (Pratibha Ranta) dramatic yet intriguing story, “Qurbaan Hua,” has already captivated the audience. But it looks like the viewers were in for a treat as several twists and turns spiced up the plot recently. Neel and Chahat had fought, but he suddenly turned into her savior, only to make her suffer again! And this involved her father within the serial!
This sequence was so intense that it left Ranta very emotional. In fact, she called her father as soon as the shot got over.
Ranta said, “The dramatic sequence really hit me. I could really feel Chahat’s emotions. I put myself in that situation and wondered how I would feel if my father’s name was tarnished or if someone would mock him.”
“It really made me emotional and I called him immediately. I just wanted to speak to him. My parents stay in Shimla, and I speak to them on a regular basis. But that day, I missed my dad a lot. For the first time, I felt he was far away. But he calmed me down on the phone and he joked about me getting all emotional.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.