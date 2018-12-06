MUMBAI—Television’s battleground of singing, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” began on a great note and has been entertaining the audience with its talented and skilled singers. One weekend saw artistes from Zee TV’s popular fiction shows appearing on the show to cheer for their favorite contestants and supporting them in full force!
During an episode, host Aditya Narayan attempted to woo Zee TV’s gorgeous leading lady Eisha Singh aka Zara of “Ishq Subhan Allah,” who had come to support contestants Pratiksha Deka and Sushant Divgikar. She ended up sharing a “romantic” moment with the host as they danced to the popular number “Ishqwala Love.” The two slow danced, and Narayan swirled and twirled Singh and eventually went down on his knees to express his love like a true gentleman!
Red balloons and the lovey-dovey atmosphere added to the beauty of their romantic performance, and there was a moment when Singh almost slipped, but Narayan gently held her!
Singh said, “Aditya was extremely sweet and caring. I am not a great dancer, but he supported me throughout the performance, and it turned out very well. It was super fun to dance with Aditya.”
With the competition getting tougher with each passing day, contestants are pushing their boundaries to impress the jury, mentors, and audiences with their performances week after week. While ACP Malhar Rane (played by Sehban Azim) from “Tujhse Hai Raabta” supported Kolkata’s Suprit Chakroborty, Sherlyn (played by Ruhi Chaturvedi) from “Kundali Bhagya” cheered for Sahil Solanki who performed to a popular song “Tashan Mein.”
