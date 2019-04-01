MUMBAI—Kapil Sharma, who is known for his great sense of humor will be seen hosting the dancing gurus – Remo D’Souza and Ganesh Acharya this weekend and they will share some interesting facts with the audience.
The show would have been left dry if choreographers like Remo and Ganesh wouldn’t have performed themselves. To everyone’s surprise, Remo and Ganesh did not only perform a song, but they performed on Pinga from Baajirao Mastani wearing saree. This was highlight of the show.
The performance was so mesmerizing and good that audience asked them to perform once again which was even better.
