MUMBAI—Kangana Ranaut will be seen in an upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s popular program, “The Kapil Sharma Show.” The actress, who graced the show to promote her movie, “Judgemental Hai Kya,” had a lot of candid moments with host Kapil Sharma.
When Sharma asked Ranaut who according to her should get the designations of health minister and home minister in the industry, the actress responded, “I feel the title for health goes best with Akshay Kumar. He is the one who hasn’t touched alcohol or smoked in his entire life. Also, he is very particular about his fitness and daily routine activities. As per what he has told us, he goes to bed at around 10 pm and is seen on the beach at 3 am doing his yoga and regular exercise.”
She added, “For home minister, I feel the title should be given to Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is very particular with her management skills. She manages her house, her family and her success as well.”
Ranaut will also be talking about how she loves cooking parathas and pakodas during her free time, which surprised the audience. She will also be seen reliving her “Queen” days and will shake a leg on her famous song from the same film, “London Thumakda” on stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.