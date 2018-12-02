MUMBAI— Kapil Sharma and the top six contestants of “Indian Idol 10” set the stage ablaze with their performances. Sharma made an appearance on the show on the eve of his marriage, and everyone congratulated him, including judges Neha Kakkar, Javed Ali and Vishal Dadlani and host Maniesh Paul.
Kapil Sharma is excited about “The Kapil Sharma Show” that is coming soon on Sony Entertainment Television. He made a melodious entry and performed on “Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai” and shared an instance from his college days when he gate-crashed the wedding with his friends in Delhi.
He recalled, “During our college days, my friends and I used to go to weddings to eat good food. Once we were caught red-handed and my friend made up a story, saying that the food in the college mess was over and we did not have anything to eat. Although we had eaten by that time, the man who had caught us insisted that we eat and so we had food twice! Then we danced also, this is the one experience I can never forget.”
