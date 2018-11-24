MUMBAI—During the shoot for the Grand Finale episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 10,” which will air Nov. 26, stand-up comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma was invited as a special guest. He will be seen supporting social worker and environmentalist Ravi Kalra’s NGO, The Earth Saviours’ Foundation. The ace comedian has recently taken to Twitter to announce his comeback show, which will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television.
On meeting Amitabh Bachchan on the sets, Sharma’s happiness was quite evident and doubled even further when Bachchan reciprocated with equal warmth. Sharma congratulated Bachchan for the great success that the show has recorded. But what followed stumped Sharma – Bachchan congratulated him for his upcoming show and for getting hitched soon.
Sharma blushed and said that he would love to take some tips from the “KBC” host for a successful married life. Bachchan replied, “I will give you a permanent Guru Mantra that you can follow throughout your life – always say ‘Sorry’! At any point, you feel that things are getting tense start saying ‘Sorry.’ This one word is all that you need to keep things fine between any couple. Just say the word ‘Sorry’ whenever your wife is angry!”
Without wasting a minute, Sharma took the opportunity to invite Bachchan for his wedding in December. He said, “Amitabh-sir, aapko meri shaadi mein aana hoga (You will have to come for my marriage)!” Bachchan replied: “Yes!” and Sharma told him, “Ab aapne National TV pe haan kahaa hai to ab aapko aana hi hoga (Now that you have promised to come on national television, you have to attend)!”
