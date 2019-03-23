MUMBAI—&TV’s “Daayan” has been consistent in keeping its viewers captivated with its ever-lasting chase to reveal the ‘asli’ Daayan (evil spirit) behind all the pretty faces. Welcoming the colorful festival of Holi uniquely, the show is set to intoxicate viewers with an extra dose of curiosity and suspense this weekend.
Bringing yet another suspect to the curious question, “Aakhir daayan hai kaun (Who actually is the evil spirit)?”, Jhanvi Morya’s (Tinaa Dattaa) list of suspects includes one more name that is set to leave her shocked and devastated for life. Jhanvi fights to keep her love and marriage intact with her husband, Akarsh (Mohit Malhotra). On the other hand, she struggles to keep her identity and secret safe in front of her lookalike Kundani Roy’s husband, Viraj (Hiten Tejwani).
Jhanvi’s plight is set to see a new turn during Holi when she realizes that her husband is not who she believes him to be. While she rejoices noticing Akarsh getting insecure seeing her in Viraj’s arms, she senses a strange supernatural power there that is all set to change her feelings for him.
Commenting about this new twist, Dattaa said, “Jhanvi’s journey has been a big mystery to viewers and has given them several points to ponder on the identity of the Daayan. She has been fighting an empowering battle against her fate and is set to receive a huge setback, one she couldn’t have imagined. This new twist completely changes the curiosity game of the show, and I am sure viewers are going to be captivated by the interesting revelation that is to come by. I am excited to see the response and know how Jhanvi’s journey will mold after this twist, but I guess only time can tell.”
Jhanvi’s suspicion turns towards her husband. Is Akarsh the ‘Asli Daayan’? Will Jhanvi ever be able to find her true love in Akarsh or not?
