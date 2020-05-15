MUMBAI — The iconic host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan, invites participation for the 12th edition of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and says, “Har cheez ko brake lag sakta hai… Sapno ko nahi…(All things can have a break, except dreams).” The registrations began May 9 and will continue until May 22.
In its 20th year, “KBC,” perhaps the most iconic show ever on Indian television, is widely considered as a show that changes the lives of ordinary people, with the power of knowledge. The show will be produced by StudioNEXT and the selection process will be conducted digitally, through SonyLIV.
As a response to the present crisis, the entire selection process will be going digital. With mass penetration of smart phones and general awareness, “KBC” is expecting to see its reach as well as participation increase multifold.
Step 1 – Registration:
Amitabh Bachchan will ask one new question every night on Sony TV. You can answer these questions either through SMS or through Sony LIV.
Step 2 – Screening:
Participants who have answered the registration questions correctly and have been short-listed by the randomizer based on certain pre-defined reservation criteria, will be telephonically contacted for further assessment.
Step 3 – Online Audition:
For the very first time in the history of “KBC,” the auditions comprising a general knowledge test and video submission will be conducted exclusively via SonyLIV. While this may seem like a herculean task, every detail of the process will be explained through a simple tutorial, easily accessible on SonyLIV.
Step 4 – Personal Interview:
The last and final round is that of personal interview with the shortlisted names, which will be conducted remotely via video call.
The entire selection process will be verified by an independent audit firm.
For the very first time, Bachchan too has shot for “KBC” from his home. Ace filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari remotely directed the registration promo that touches all the right chords, with Bachchan inviting the “KBC” aspirants.
Amit Raisinghani, head - Business Planning and Communication, Sony Entertainment Television, said, “We are certainly excited to announce the 12th season of our iconic show. The entire screening and selection will be managed digitally. Each time we embark on a new season of “KBC,” we are pleasantly surprised with the growing numbers of aspirants, which speaks volumes about
the show’s popularity. This is the season of firsts and we are confident that this season will redefine the power of knowledge.”
Writer-director Nitesh Tiwari stated, “Each year, when we start deliberating about “KBC,” we go through various insights that may trigger an impactful narrative. This time, however, the very environment that we are in sets the context of the show. “KBC” is not just a game/quiz show for people. It’s an opportunity to realize one’s dreams. One doesn’t stop dreaming, given the adversity.”
“In fact, the dreams only become more significant…and that was the trigger for this promo film. Shooting this film was a challenge though. First, I shot a scratch film with myself and shared it with Mr. Bachchan for him to get an idea about my vision. After this, Mr. Bachchan shot the entire film at his own home, all by himself. I hope this campaign strikes a chord with the audience and they participate wholeheartedly.”
The registration process will wrap up by July, after which the makers will decide the way forward.
