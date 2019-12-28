MUMBAI — Zee TV’s fiction show, “Ishq Subhan Allah,” has been grabbing attention with its differentiated storyline and the unpredictable twists and turns in its plot. Recently, viewers witnessed Kabir (played by Adnan Khan) taking full responsibility of the kids that Zara (played by Tunisha Sharma) and he had rescued from being trafficked. But there was something else that transpired on the sets of the show!
Khan recently got locked in his room on the sets and since no one was available to open the door, he ended up breaking it. In fact, as soon as he came out, he went to check the CCTV cameras to know who locked him inside his room. It turned out to be his co-actor Monika Khanna, who plays the role of Zeenat. Apparently, she saw Khan’s room was open and, thinking that no one was inside, she locked it. But all along, Khan was in the washroom.
Talking about the incident, Khan revealed, “Everyone was shooting, so I could not reach out to anyone and after waiting for a long time, I had no other option but to break the door. I was really tired and angry, so I broke it. When I went up to Monica, our darling Monzo, she made a puppy face and we both just laughed it off!”
Well, they are not going to pay for the broken lock and latch, we are sure!
