MUMBAI— Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ “Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki” is popular, but a television portal has noted that some viewers have been missing the flavor of Harman-Saumya’s original love story.
However, a fight sequence is now due to be shot between Harman aka Jolly (his new avatar) and Sameer (played by Sahil Mehta). And some high drama will ensue as Jolly will regain his memory and recall his identity as Harman Singh. He will also remember that he is madly in love with his wife Saumya, whom he calls Gulabo.
The Aapka Colors show features Vivian Dsena as Harman and Rubina Dilaik as Saumya. It is written by Rashmi Sharma, Shanti Bhushan, Sancheeta Bose and Sharad Tripathi and is directed by Pankaj Kumar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.