MUMBAI— Aditi Gupta, the lead actress of “Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2,” has been struggling between her reel- and real-life weddings! She had to plan her wedding according to the schedule of the show. The actress tied the knot with Kabir Chopra, but there are no honeymoon plans for the newlyweds.
The actress is in the lead of the show and as she has to resume shoot, making work her priority: she chose work over their honeymoon. Gupta said, “I cannot afford more leave as I am doing a daily soap. Kabir understands the demands of my profession, so the honeymoon will happen later.”
