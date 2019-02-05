MUMBAI—Acting is a profession wherein, with each role, an artiste is said to learn something new. Actors can gain insights on various cultures and religion as the character progresses. Nishkarsh Dixit, who is playing the role of Lord Ganesh in Sony Entertainment Television’s “Vighnaharta Ganesh,” has been getting new insights on mythology and has a better understanding of them as compared to other kids of his age.
He has engrossed himself so much into the character that he is learning the Vedas and the Mantras to ensure he does complete justice to his on-screen character. As per the current track, the show is taking viewers through the story of Durgmasur, who has stolen all the four Vedas. Because of this, the Vedas have started losing all their powers, and people on earth have forgotten the Vedic mantras.
Lord Ganesh takes it upon himself to get the Vedas back from him. To revive Vedic powers, he starts chanting the mantras again and gets the Vedas back from Durgmasur successfully. The four mantras that he chanted are “Om Asato Ma Sadgamaya,” “Om Swasti Na Indro,” “Om Dyauha Shantirantariksha” and the “Gayatri Mantra.”
Dixit learned them with great interest and ensured he got their pronunciations right. He used to memorize them whenever he had time, and now, they have become a part of his life. He said, “I had no knowledge about these Vedas and Mantras before, but my director explained everything to me in detail so that I can get into my character even better. It is surprising how we use these Vedas during our prayers but never know their true meaning. For example, we sang “Om Asato Ma Sadgamaya” in our school as a part of our prayers, without knowing what it meant. But now that I know its significance and meaning, it just adds so much more value to what we have been reciting all these years. I now use these Mantras in my life to improve my concentration levels.”
