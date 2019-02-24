MUMBAI— Kapil Sharma has crossed all the boundaries! On the recent shoot for an upcoming episode, he hosted none other than the glorious team that brought home the World Cup for the very first time to India, way back in 1983.
Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Balwinder Sandhu, Yashpal Sharma and Sunil Valson were all welcomed on the show by the dynamic host.
