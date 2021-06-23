MUMBAI — While Sirat in Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” is still struggling to accept that she loves Kartik, her life has not been easy. On the one side, Ranveer’s father is trying to make her confess her love for Kartik, and now Ranveer’s grandmother Suhasini has lost her memory and thinks Sirat and Kartik are married.
Suhasini thinks that Sirat and Kartik are now husband and wife and gives Sirat some bangles as a gift. She also asks them to take her to their room and promises Sirat that she will throw a grand reception for them.
To know what happens next, fans must watch the forthcoming episodes of the leading TV show.
The show is produced under Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It also features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.
