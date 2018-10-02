MUMBAI— Revealing “the other side of history,” “Khaar” went live this Gandhi Jayanti. After the successes of originals like “Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone,” “Lockdown,” “Akoori” and “Lal Bahadur Shastri's Death - An Unfinished Story” among others, ZEE5, the comprehensive digital entertainment platform for language content is set to stream “Khaar.” A docudrama on Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March, it premiered Oct. 2 exclusively on ZEE5.
Not too many people even now know that Gandhi often had to face opposition even from his close aides from the Indian National Congress. The idea for the salt satyagraha had been his brainchild and one that changed the course of our Independence struggle, and yet it did not have popular support within the Congress. But Gandhiji pressed on with the belief that he was on the right path.
“Khaar” unfolds the many challenges that Gandhiji faced before initiating the Dandi March, and triggering the most dramatic chain of events that led to India’s independence.
The docudrama features Surendra Rajan as Mahatma Gandhi, Sanjay Gurbaxani as Nehru, Amit Singh Thakur as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Tarakesh Chauhan as Maulana Azad. To give the audience an immersive experience, the show has Annu Kapoor as narrator.
Manish Aggarwal, business head, ZEE5 India, commented, “We take pride in announcing ‘Khaar’ as our latest offering to the audience on Gandhi Jayanti. Docudramas have been well received on our platform, like Lal Bahadur Shastri’s Death - An Unfinished Story” on Independence Day. This well-researched story dives deeper into the other side of history and Gandhiji’s ideology, with a gripping storyline.”
Watch "Khaar" trailer here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.