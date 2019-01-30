MUMBAI— A semi-finalist at The Student Academy Awards 2018, and also premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2018, ZEE5’s “Khoj” is a short film made by young director Kajri Babbar. Starring Zara Khan, it is the journey of a young teenage Punjabi bride, from being abandoned and betrayed to the pursuit of redemption. The dual language film (Punjabi and English) has been shot in Punjab and UK and was premiered earlier this month.
Director Babbar said, “Such practices still exist in the interiors of North India. After researching extensively on it, I was shocked on learning that the issue of wife-abandonment is deep-rooted and widespread. In fact, they have incredibly increased after Brexit and the decline in the British economy. Most of these girls are teenagers, and their entire life is gambled with by the perpetrators. ‘Khoj’ is my initiative to throw light on such unacceptable and unspoken issues and I am glad ZEE5 joined hands with us to showcase our effort to the world.”
Zara Khan, who essays the role of Gurpreet, said, “‘Khoj’ is a film that has a strong message that I believed in not just as an actor, but as a human being. It is my deepest request that when parents and people of all ages see ‘Khoj,’ they understand how serious the situation is. I feel honored to play the role of Gurri, because, deep down, she was strong, and most importantly working with Kajri was amazing. As young women, we took up the cause and for someone like Kajri to understand the subject and use it in a cinematic way to spread awareness is commendable. Premiering the film on ZEE5 will ensure it reaches audiences far and wide and we couldn’t have hoped for a better platform than the digital medium.”
Khan added, “We have the power of cinema, and as new-age women, we want to use it for showing whatever we can in the most honest way possible. I hope I can use my craft to give a voice to such unfortunate happenings and do my small bit to bring about change.”
Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, said, “This is a brave attempt on an important, on-going issue. At ZEE5, we have always presented content that is meaningful, something that our discerning audience will appreciate. The short film has been beautifully directed by the talented Kajri Babbar and adds another interesting subject to our repertoire of movies on the platform.”
