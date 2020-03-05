MUMBAI — ZEE5 announces its new Original, “Naxal,” starring Rajeev Khandelwal. The 10-episode web series is a fictional account of the protagonist’s fight against a red uprising. Directed by Kunal Kohli, “Naxal” will be the first web-show based on the Naxalite movement.
The series alternates between the heavy jungles of Maharashtra and metropolitan cities, which increasingly become hotbeds for the Naxal ideology. It is a race against time for Raghav (Rajeev Khandelwal), a cop, heroic but flawed, to save the country from an imminent, looming threat. The show will also feature two female leads whose names will be announced shortly.
Khandelwal shared, “ “Naxal” will deal with an issue that has been around for decades. I think this is a relevant story to tell and is unlike anything you have seen on this subject. For me, personally, this is a role that audiences haven’t seen me in at all. It feels great to be working with ZEE5 again.”
On his digital directorial debut, Kunal Kohli (“Hum Tum” and “Fanaa”) said, “This is a subject that has not been explored before in the web space and it has been both challenging and exciting for me as a director.”
“I have been involved in the script writing as well and realized how different it is to create a web show compared to making a film. ZEE5 has already established themselves as a leader in the space of Indian originals and I look forward to working with the entire team.”
Produced by GSEAMS (Arjun & Kartik) “Naxal” is set to go on floors March 24 and will stream in June, exclusively on ZEE5.
