MUMBAI — ZEE5’s “State of Siege: 26/11” has been spoken about a lot since the official announcement and the video-streaming platform has released the trailer
The narrative does not show only one side of the story, but it showcases different aspects and reveals many facts about the unfortunate 26/11 attacks and the untold stories of the brave NSG commandos. The series is a true to account narrative of the various events that turned into the prolonged terror siege of Mumbai on Nov. 26, 2008.
The trailer’s “Sahas Ki Vijay” and National Security Guards’s war cry at the end is sure to awaken the patriot in us.
Based on Sandeep Unnithan’s best-selling novel “Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11,” this is an 8-episode series produced and created by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures and co-created and directed by Matthew Leutwyler.
The show features an ensemble cast comprising Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev, Sid Makkar and others.
