MUMBAI— Saqib Saleem is set to star in ZEE5’s new original, “Rangbaaz.” Set against the rustic background of Gorakhpur, it will narrate the story of a man engaging in the dark and dirty world of crime and “show the human side (!) of one of the most feared gangsters of the region from the 90s,” as per a media release.
Said Saleem, “When I read the script, I was blown away by the depth of my character. He is such a layered character that I instantly fell in love with the role. I am excited to be a part of this project with ZEE5. The character is dark but honest and relatable, and I think the audience will definitely like the concept and enjoy the show.”
Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India, said, “At ZEE5, diverse and engaging content has been our mainstay. If you look at the repertoire of content on the platform, you will find it edgy and unique. This genre should generate lot of traction with our male audiences. We are excited about having Saqib on board with us and look forward to working with him and the entire team.”
Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the shoot will go on floors this month. Produced by JAR Pictures, “Rangbaaz” will premiere on ZEE5 this November.
