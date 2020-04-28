MUMBAI — On public demand, Zee TV is bringing back classic shows to entertain the viewers. And now it has more surprises up its sleeve! The channel is set to rerun its popular and spine-chilling property, the “Zee Horror Show.” Yes, the spookiest horror show returned Apr. 27.
With a collection of short horror stories that are sure to send shivers down viewers’ spines, the Zee Horror Show spooked everyone back in the ‘90s. The popular and eerie background score will also make everyone reminisce that period, while the theme song still has the potential to induce goose-flesh.
Zee TV is also set to narrate the engaging drama with dollops of sparkling wit and tongue-in-cheek humor, “Akbar Birbal.” This classic tale, passed down through generations, will give life-lessons in a fun manner.
