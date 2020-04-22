MUMBAI—11 years after it was first aired, the fearless Rani Lakshmi Bai’s spirited tale is all set to provide a much-needed shot of optimism, motivation and resilience in viewers.
Zee TV is set to motivate its viewers by narrating “Jhansi Ki Rani,” one of the most inspirational historical tales of a great woman freedom fighter who fought till her last breath for India. Serving a much-needed shot of optimism, resilience and spirited determination in our daily lives, “Jhansi Ki Rani” has made a comeback on television Apr. 20 as a weekly show.
A striking tale of an ordinary girl who went on to become an extraordinary ruler, “Jhansi Ki Rani” will narrate the life story of Rani Laxmibai, whose persistent resistance to the British rule led her to be known as the greatest woman freedom fighter for Independence.
Her fervor and valor stand testimony to every Indian woman’s strength, while her brave and courageous attitude has been inspiring generations. Depicting the young
fighter’s life from a tender age of 14, the story showcases the remarkable journey of the strong woman during various phases of her life. Her love for her child and the country inspired everyone around her.
Featuring television actress Ulka Gupta ad the young brave warrior, the show also boasts of a stellar ensemble cast including Kratika Sengar, who plays the adult queen and Sameer Dharmadhikari as her husband.
Ecstatic about “Jhansi Ki Rani”’s return, Gupta said, “I honestly feel really blessed to have been a part of the show. The love that I have received for playing Laxmibai has been overwhelming and I am really delighted that the show is back once again to entertain audiences. “Jhansi Ki Rani” is a tale of strength and bravery that is sure to ignite a spirit of courage among all of us at a time when we all need to stay strong and fight.”
