MUMBAI — On public demand, Zee TV is bringing back classic shows to entertain viewers while they continue staying indoors during this phase of social distancing. As one of India’s leading Hindi General Entertainment channels and a responsible broadcaster, Zee TV has placed its viewers on the highest pedestal over the past 27 years.
The channel has provided cutting-edge content and kept its audience entertained through thick and thin. Now, Zee TV is set to bring back some of the most popular seasons of its reality shows on public demand. “Dance India Dance Season 2” featuring Terrence Lewis, Remo D’Souza and Geeta Kapoor and the memorable battle for “Taqdeer ki topi” between dancing stars Shakti Mohan and Dharmesh Yelande will now be back.
Viewers can also look forward to the longest-running season of a talent-based reality show across Indian television, the mega-successful “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017” with judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Javed Ali that ran into over eight months!
Fiction buffs can also tune again into Zee TV’s first inter-generational family saga— Karan Singh Grover’s and Surbhi Jyoti’s popular show set amidst a modern Muslim milieu, “Qubool Hai.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.