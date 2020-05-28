MUMBAI — In its quest to spread positivity and hope amidst trying times, the channel offers viewers an escape into the spiritual side through divine tales of Lord Vishnu’s incarnations and the light-hearted adventures of the mischievous young Lord Krishna.
Zee TV is set to give its viewers a daily shot of inspiration with the popular mythological shows, “Vishnu Puran” and “Paramavtar Shree Krishna” from May 25 as a part of its mythological time-band, “Bhakti Ki Shakti.” With stories about the greatest protectors of the world, healers of humanity and simple life-lessons their journeys hold, “Bhakti Ki Shakti” will strengthen faith in the Almighty and spread hope and positivity every evening.
The time band commences with the fascinating accounts of the 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu, the wisest and the strongest amongst the world’s protectors through B.R. Chopra’s “Vishnu Puran.” Based on an ancient collection of stories and scriptures, the show will help viewers transcend into a heavenly world and learn some really interesting lessons from Lord Vishnu, played by Nitish Bharadwaj.
The channel then brings to you the heartwarming adventures of the mischievous ‘makhan chor” with “Paramavatar Shri Krishna.”
Bharadwaj says, “ “Vishnu Puran” as a show brings out theories and principles that give a deep insight into the ancient Indian knowledge pool. Prior to taking up this show, I had read the manuscripts of Vishnu Puran and immediately recollected the Theory of Evolution put forth in the 19th century by the naturalist, Charles Darwin. While his theories might have been true and perceived the first of its kind in the West, from the perspective of India’s age-old heritage and culture, I personally believe that Maharshi Ved Vyas was the first anthropologist author to address and establish human’s evolution via the Vishnu Puran manuscript.”
He added, “While Darwinism deals with its anthropological aspects, Vyas not only deals with this aspect through Matsya avatar till Krishna avatar, but also deals with social evolution of human society, making his text a more rounded one. I believe that bringing back this show will impart moral values and life lessons that would enrich and enlighten today’s generation in dealing with their own battles of post-corona new world order.”
