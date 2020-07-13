MUMBAI — As the first television channel to take off with new content, Zee TV is making a splash with the “event” as (hashtag) #13thKiTayyari and bills July 13 as Zee TV’s Content Comeback.
A massive outdoor teaser campaign collaborating with India’s top consumer brands saw unprecedented social chatter as industry bigwigs, a leading cricketer and actors played games of guesswork about why they all needed to “stock up for 13th July.”
The Twitterati woke up July 12 to ZEE unveiling the teaser and their actors expressing their excitement at being a part of such a unique comeback campaign and reconnecting with viewers with fresh episodes.
With this date earmarked on the calendars of TV buffs, Zee TV decided to pull out all the stops, take things one step further and build mass hysteria around the date of its content comeback for through a first-of-its kind collaboration with leading brands Nestle Maggi, Amul Lassi, PepsiCo, Red Label, Cadbury Dairy Milk and ITC Dark Fantasy.
With a massive outdoor teaser campaign fronted by strikingly cohesive messaging by each of the aforementioned brands on billboards strategically placed next to each other, celebs took to social media channels wondering what the #13thKiTayyari was all about.
The banter on Twitter left people even more curious on why they should be “stocking up for the 13th.” With many more brands and companies jumping into the fray, excitement only escalated further.
ZEE’s social media machinery was abuzz with rave reviews about this masterstroke of a comeback innovation. #13thKiTayyariZeeTVKeSaath continued to trend on Twitter through the day. With this teaser campaign, ZEE has proved yet again that TV has always been the greatest common unifier with the power to bring together some of India’s most loved brands in celebrating an extraordinary partnership of viewers, partners and new content with the promise, #BanegiBaatSaathSaath. It is all about celebrating the spirit of solidarity and the joy of being back.
Zee TV actors also expressed how delighted and privileged they felt about having been a part of such a unique comeback campaign.
Sriti Jha, who plays Pragya in “Kumkum Bhagya,” mentioned, “It’s overwhelming to see the sheer magnitude of hype that ZEE has managed to generate around the comeback of our fresh episodes. I sincerely hope our viewers will tune into “Kumkum Bhagya” and reconnect with our journeys from the point we had to trail off four months ago.”
An ecstatic “Kundali Bhagya” star Shraddha Arya says, “Ever since we have been granted permissions to shoot, all of us actors have been single-mindedly working towards bringing back fresh episodes to our viewers. So, in that sense I can relate very closely with the #13thKiTayaari campaign. The idea of building so much of anticipation around the date first through a teaser campaign and then getting so many brands to build buzz for our comeback is an excellent marketing initiative by ZEE and will go a long way in driving eyeballs to our fresh episodes.”
On Zee TV, the “event” had been planned meticulously with one week of “Maha Recap – 7,” specially-curated episodes of each of the core primetime shows wherein the protagonists turn storytellers, stitching together key plot highlights of the pre-lockdown phase and thus serving as a refresher for the audiences so that they are up to date with the journeys of their favorite characters before tuning into fresh episodes. The next phase was a week of lockdown special episodes that served as a bridge, bringing in the relatable factor as viewers were given a flavor of their TV show characters.
Starting the journey of fresh episodes,“Naye Kal Ki Sunehri Shuruaat,” the whole Zee TV family comes together in a three hour-long extravaganza, as a symbol of solidarity in braving the challenges together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.