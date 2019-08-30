MUMBAI—Zee TV’s business head Aparna Bhonsle had all praise for the production house Creative Eye Ltd., headed by its producers Dheeraj Kumar, Zuby Kochhar and Sunil Gupta, who have created and produced “Ishq Subhan Allah” for Zee TV.
A big brand, which has done extremely well in first run of 400 episodes, the serial is based on the sensitive and burning topic of “triple talaq.” As the first season of the show comes to an end, Bhonsle said, “I would like to acknowledge the contribution of our production house, Creative Eye Ltd. helmed by Dheeraj Kumar, Zuby Kochhar and Sunil Gupta. It is our creative collaboration that has led the show to great heights and made a strong social impact, raising sensitivity levels and awareness about several pertinent issues of India.”
She added, “As we set out on the next leg of the show’s journey – its season 2 – we are happy to partner with Essel Vision, our in-house production arm. Viewers can look forward to an exciting new chapter of their favorite show.”
Kumar said, “‘Ishq Subhan Allah’ is a brand to remember for us and the audience. We are proud, and it has been an honor to be associated with the Zee team for season one of the show, and now we wish Essel Vision, the in-house studio of Zee TV, to continue with this legacy. As a creator-producer of the show, we shall create bigger laurels together in future too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.