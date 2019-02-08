MUMBAI— Zee TV’s singing reality show, “Amul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs” powered by Brooke Bond Red Label, is back with a new season. With the core proposition this season being “Music Se Badhenge Hum,” the kids are back to blaze screens with their talent, energy, verve and spirit to learn and grow with music.
Season 7 premieres this weekend Feb. 9 and will see many aspiring Li’l Champs singing their way into audience’s hearts under the watchful eyes of judges Shaan, Richa Sharma and Amaal Mallik. Motivating the contestants through their journey will be host Ravi Dubey, who recently hosted the jury members at his place.
