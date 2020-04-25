MUMBAI — ZEE5 and ALTBalaji have unveiled the poster of their upcoming web series “Baarish” Season 2.
The much-awaited love saga features Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi. The poster offers a sneak-peak into the lives of Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi (Asha Negi) as they give a second chance to their relationship. They are seen under an umbrella as therain plays a pivotal role in this romantic drama.
The second installment of the series will showcase the hardships of maintaining relationships. Will Gauravi and Anuj come together? If yes, will their relationship be the same as before? We may get a few hints when the teaser is drops this weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.