MUMBAI — “This film is set to crush the patriarchy as female aspiration will take centrestage,” expresses Urvashi Rautela. The ZEE5 Original film “Virgin Bhanupriya” premieres July 16.
Soon after the announcement, netizens shared positive comments and reactions on Urvashi Rautela’s coy and candid look on the poster. Rautela will be making her digital debut with ZEE5, alongside Gautam Gulati as her love interest. The film is directed by Ajay Lohan and produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal.
“Finally! 16th July is the day the world is introduced to Virgin Bhanupriya. This film is a light-hearted coming-of-age comedy. My character is extremely relatable to the youth who practise celibacy at the cost of finding ‘the’ one. It’s a perfect weekend watch for viewers, and is a laugh riot!” said Rautela,
The story revolves around Bhanupriya (Urvashi), a conservative girl who decides to lose her virginity but fails in every attempt. A soothsayer predicts that it is an impossible task, but will she finally be able to overcome the bad luck? Or break the rules of attraction to find “The Right One?”
