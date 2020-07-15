MUMBAI — ZEE5, after “Chintu Ka Birthday,” “Ghopomketu” and “Bamfaad,” exclusively released a motion poster on their social media, giving the audience a glimpse into the world of ‘”Yaara.”
A direct-to-digital ZEE5 Original, it pays homage to friendship between four friends, and is a riveting take on a crime narrative. Says director Tigmanshu Dhulia, “My film is a crime drama that tests an enduring friendship between four notorious criminals. Set in the backdrop of North India, the narrative is wrapped in a thin sheet of history. This is a fun, stimulating and thrilling tale that will take you back in time in UP to witness the rise and fall of the gang of friends’ rustling operations across the Nepal-India border.”
The movie is a licensed adaptation of the French feature film, “Gang Story,” and is produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment.
“Friendship is the only cement that will hold the world together. This is a story of friends growing up together and about their journeys,” says Vidyut Jammwal.
“ “Yaara” is extremely close to my heart, it gives a new meaning and outlook to what describes a bond between friends. This unforgettable story about friendship will definitely trigger a lot of emotions. All of us shared a great bond on the sets, which translates naturally on screen. Finally, the world of “Yaara” is getting introduced on ZEE5, just in time for Friendshp Day,” says Amit Sadh.
“ “Yaara” was such an interesting project, it was the easiest ‘Yes’ I have ever said,” adds Vijay Verma.
“ “Yaara” is one of the most exciting projects that I have worked on, and in the process of shooting the film, we all found a friend in each other. I could have not asked for better co-actors and our director Tigmanshu sir, who has lent his brilliance to the project. It is so special that the film is releasing on Friendship Day,” says Kenny Basumatary.
Shruti Haasan and Sanjay Mishra are also in the cast.
