MUMBAI — Starring Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon in lead roles, the teaser of ZEE5’s “Unlock” has been now unlocked.
The Original film’s teaser gives a glimpse into the world of a dark web from the perspective of Hina Khan’s character, Suhani. She is a next-door girl with an outgoing personality, who ends up installing a diabolical app from the web, only to win over the love of her life Amar, played by Kushal Tandon.
Her obsessions and unpredictable nature promises to give the audience an edge-of-the-seat entertainment experience. Will her compulsive addiction with the app’s virtual assistant voice fulfil her darkest wishes?
Directed by Debatma Mandal and produced by Wind Horse Films and Kartina Entertainment, the film premieres July 27.
