MUMBAI—The top seven contestants of “Indian Idol 10” are set to take you on the magical musical journey in the Retro Special episode wherein Zeenat Aman will grace the stage with judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Javed Ali and contestants all dressed up in retro style.
Popular songs from Zeenat Aman’s movies will be sung, along with Ankush’s romantic performance for Aman and contestants performing on a medley as a tribute to her.
We dearly hope that the songs will be a true indication of Aman’s varied musical repertoire, which includes “Chori Mera Kaam,” “Don,” “Qurbani,” (with one song by Biddu) “Bombay 405 Miles” and “Laawaris” (all Kalyanji-Anandji), “Roti Kapada Aur Makaan,” “Chhaila Babu,” “Satyam Shivam Sundaram” and “Dostana” (all Laxmikant-Pyarelal) and “Paapi” (Bappi Lahiri) and is not restricted to a mere overdose of her R.D. Burman songs yet again.
