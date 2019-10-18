MUMBAI — Close on the heels of the stupendous success of Nitesh Tiwari’s “Chhichhore,” for which she designed both the young and old looks of the main characters, National Award-winning makeup and prosthetic character design specialist Preetisheel Singh is coming up with not one, not two, but three stunners.
The three heroes to whom she has given a bald look are Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sunny Singh, and buzz on all three films is high as they will release within two weeks of each other, that is, between Oct. 25 and Nov. 8.
Akshay Kumar is Bala in the Farhad Samji-directed “Housefull 4,” Ayushmann Khurrana is probably the title-role player in Amar Kaushik’s “Bala” and Sunny Singh is the third follically-challenged man in Abhishek Pathak’s “Ujda Chaman.”
Singh has deftly designed them in a way that all look different from each other. While Kumar has an imposing moustache to go with the look, as he is playing a tyrant from a bygone era, Khurrana has a receding hairline and Singh has a moustache and stubble to match his balding look.
Singh has received accolades for her transformations in movies like “Padmaavat,” “Mom,” “102 Not Out,” “Mulk” and “Thackeray” among others. She is now excited for her forthcoming releases like the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Radhika Apte film “Raat Akeli Hai,” Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-Ananya Panday’s “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” Southern superstar Vijay’s “Bigil,” Kangana Ranaut’s “Panga” and “Dhaakad” and Bhansali Productions’ “Tuesdays and Fridays.”
What’s more, Singh is also preparing to launch the Preetisheel School of Character Design at the new sprawling office-cum-workshop of her company Da Makeup Lab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.