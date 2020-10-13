MUMBAI — From perfect set-up lines to brimming chemistry on stage, meet Saqib Saleem (Deep) and Shweta Basu Prasad (Zoya), who know that nothing is sexier than a sense of humor.
ZEE5 just released the much-awaited trailer of the film. Starring Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad, the film, based in Gurgaon, is set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city.
The film also stars Pooja Bedi, Rajesh Tailang, Pranay Manchanda, Aadar Malik, Jasmeet Sinigh Bhatia and Subha Rajput in supporting roles. Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Yoodlee Films, “Comedy Couple” is based on a story by Bikas Mishra with screenplay by Raghav Kakkar & Kashyap Kapoor.
The trailer breaks down the life of Deep and Zoya, a stand-up comedy duo and lovers that pack a punch every night at gigs in the city. There are a lot of interesting characters in the film, each with a distinct identity – Deep’s and Zoya’s parents, their manager, broker and friends.
Amidst a lot of romance and laughs, when their professional and personal lives collide, it results in bittersweet realizations. The question is will they be able to save their relationship or stage an act every night?
Says Saleem, “This is such an exciting project for me—the concept of putting comedy in the romance has a certain lightheartedness to it, which is exactly what we need. A bit of love and lots of laughter, that’s what “Comedy Couple” is about. On a realistic note, there is no relationship that is perfect, but it does have its bittersweet moments that we need to cherish. ZEE5 has come up with an exciting concept with stand-up comedy as a means of storytelling, but making it real and relatable at the same time. I hope the audience and viewers enjoy the trailer which we have just released.”
Prasad adds, “This show “Comedy Couple” will be extremely relatable to lot of youngsters. Just sit back, laugh, relax and enjoy the moment and appreciate the life that we have. Zoya and Deep are exactly like that, living in the moment and living for themselves. But as you see in the trailer, much like any other relationship, they go through a bittersweet phase and to see what happens to the “Comedy Couple” in the end, you will have to watch the film Oct. 21 on ZEE5.”
The film revolves around the two, who are also real-life lovers. They are a laugh-riot on stage, with their sharp and witty take on a variety of issues like finding romance in the city while grappling with the same problems off-stage. When one of their comedy acts go viral, their professional and personal lives collide, resulting in uncomfortable truths and bittersweet realizations, which they must navigate to make sense of their relationship. “This looks like an insightful take on love and life in a bustling city and what it takes to survive here, served with sharp humor and ready wit,” as per the media release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.