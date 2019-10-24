MUMBAI — His comic oeuvre is awesome: “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha” (1998), “No Entry” (2005), “Welcome” (2007),”Singh Is Kinng” (2008), “Ready” (2011), “Welcome Back” (2015) and “Mubarakan” (2017). As seen with most of them, writer-director Anees Bazmee (who also wrote or co-wrote many of the best of David Dhawan’s laughathons) fares best in ensemble-cast comedies, and keeps everything clean and family-oriented.
His new film on the block is T-Series’ and Kumar Mangat Pathak-Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios’ “Pagalpanti,” a mirth-and-mayhem caper that is slated for release Nov. 22. Starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in key roles, the film has a special appearance by Urvashi Rautela.
Its trailer is one big orgy of craziness and hilarious one-liners as well as mad visuals (like a car exploding in the center!) and a scared statue somewhere in Europe!
Made on an extravagant scale, the film will clearly take ensemble comedies to a new high. So get set for another round of insane laughter.
