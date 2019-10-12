MUMBAI — In times when actors in commercial cinema want to get immersed in their reel characters, language, diction and pronunciation have become big, and thus, so have dialect coaches.
By default, most actors and actresses end up playing characters totally diverse from their origins, ethnicity and socio-economic milieu and therefore need to take recourse to dialect coaches ensuring authenticity rather than gimmicky patented behaviors and traits.
So much so that even an actor from Uttar Pradesh may need a coach even if the character he or she is playing hails from a mere 100 kilometers away in U.P. itself!
“Jab Harry Met Sejal” found Anushka Sharma as a Gujarati lass and the team got Dimple Shah to be her teacher in the language. In turn, when Sharma was cast in a key role in “Sanju,” she recommended the lady for Vicky Kaushal who played a hardcore Gujarati boy. Even here, Shah kept the accents apart: Kaushal’s character came from Surat, whereas Sharma was based overseas, but hailed from Mumbai.
Poor Kaushal even had to visit Gujarat for mastering his character’s nuances of diction, but on the other hand, insisted on a translation of some lines to get the spirit, break-up of words and rhythm right.
Small words pronounced differently, like “Mull-lub” instead of “Matlab” (which translates as “Meaning” or the phrase “Which means”) is a Bareilly hallmark and Rohit Chaudhary was given the dual responsibility for being the coach for the local lingo of the 2017 hit “Bareilly Ki Barfi.” Chaudhary had to study his stuff despite hailing from Etawah within U.P. and guide the cast.
Haryanvi (from Haryana) accents dominated in the films “Tanu Weds Manu Returns”’ (the character of the new Kangana Ranaut), “Sultan” and “Dangal.” Such coaching was even needed when a film was based in the slum areas of Mumbai for a “Gully Boy,” (the ‘tapori’ or colloquail Hindi lingo that mixed Marathi and English) and the correct flavour was also needed in “Badhaai Ho,” “Dreamgirl” and “Article 15,” set in different locations.
Of course, it all depended on the teams behind the movies — to get the nuances right and steer clear of stereotypes, or stick to normal language. A “Mary Kom,” which was based in Manipur, did not have to strain so much because, for starters, Priyanka Chopra did not even look like a Manipuri woman. Maharashtrian characters played by non-Marathi actors rarely have Mumbai accents, though Goan Christians, Bengalis and Hyderabadi Muslims are still known to get into stereotypes, like with the Goan community in “Finding Fanny.” Here, it all boiled down to a very slim line between the correct and the gimmicky.
But by and large, dialect coaches are here to stay, and quite often, a member of the cast does the needful as, in all probability, he or she is signed for the same reason, like Chaudhari in “Bareilly Ki Barfi.”
