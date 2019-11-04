MUMBAI — Urvashi Rautela is the leading lady for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film “Thiruttu Payale 2.”
“Mukkabaaz” and “Saand Ki Aankh” fame Vineet Kumar Singh is the lead actor. The film will be directed by Susi Ganeshan, who helmed the original film. The untitled film will be shot extensively in Varanasi and Lucknow.
Talking about the Hindi remake, Ganeshan said, “It is a universal topic that anyone can relate to in today’s time and can be made in any part of the world. I had contemplated a Hindi remake while making the Tamil one, so I am glad it is coming to fruition with a fine actor like Vineet and a talented actress like Urvashi. I was very impressed with her understanding of the character.”
The actor for the antagonist’s role is yet to be announced in this crime thriller bankrolled by Kannada producer Ramesh Reddy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.