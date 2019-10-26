MUMBAI — Vidya Balan, who is currently stationed in London shooting for “Shakuntala Devi – Human Computer,” was recently invited by Imperial College to address the students, many of whom admire the powerhouse performer for her body of work.
The organizers believed that her words of encouragement would have a lasting impact on the students. Balan interacted with over a hundred students at the college and had the students in splits with her wit. She was also presented the ‘Youth Icon’ award at the ceremony.
Balan, who is portraying the challenging and inspiring role of Shakuntala Devi, got emotional while addressing the students in the same college where the late mathematics genius was bestowed the recognition of an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records.
The actress gave a motivational speech on fulfilling their dreams and goals. She also spoke about her remarkable journey in films and encouraged the students to stay positive, no matter what the situation.
